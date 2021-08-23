BLOOMSBURG — Due to logistical circumstances, Bloomsburg Fair Raceway management on Monday announced the decision to cancel the planned Saturday, Oct. 2, doubleheader race program.
The event was to be part of the 166th Annual Bloomsburg Fair and run on the new 3/8th-mile dirt oval. It would have marked the first time since 1985 that auto races were conducted during fair week.
The featured events included the PASS Sprint Cars and ARDC Midgets slated to compete at 11 a.m. Those same teams were then scheduled to compete that evening at the Clinton County Speedway.
“As a new facility just getting our feet wet we are continuing to learn and grow from the positives and negatives in race track promoting and after much consideration we have realized it would be in everyone’s best interest to not proceed with this event as we see several factors not plausible at this time to make it happen correctly," the fair board wrote in a press release.
“We were certainly looking forward to having auto racing back at the fair after so many years with PASS and ARDC, but unfortunately this decision is necessary," the release continued. "It is our mission to present top-quality, professional racing at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, but again there are circumstances that will not allow this to take place. We thank the great support shown so far by our fans, racers and marketing partners.”
The track will hold two remaining events on its 2021 calendar. Weis Markets Day is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. URC Sprints, IMCA Modifieds and winged 600cc Micro Sprints will be competing.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Super DIRTcar Series big block modifieds will contest a 100 lap, $10,000 to win race at the track. Wingless Super Sportsman will also be in action.
For more information on the track, visit https://racing.bloomsburgfair.com/.
