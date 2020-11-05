LEWISBURG — A late-night fire in East Buffalo Township resulted in heavy fire, smoke and water damage to a house and attached garage, however none of the residents were injured and three cats were rescued.
Chief James Blount III, of the William Cameron Engine Company, said units responded to the fire at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday at 3 Field of Dreams Lane, East Buffalo Township, Union County. Blount said he arrived to find the two-story residential structure and attached garage fully involved.
Firefighters were hampered by a 200-pound propane cylinder adjacent to the residence, which contributed to spread of the fire, Blount noted. Additionally, water had to be brought in as no fire hydrants are in the area.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. A state police fire marshal will assist in determining the cause of the fire.
Assisting at the scene: Union Township, New Berlin, White Deer, Mifflinburg and Shamokin Dam personnel and equipment. Buffalo Valley Regional Police also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.