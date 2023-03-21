Tammy Young

Tammy Young, a graduate of the Getting Ahead in the Valley program, is organizing a silent auction that will be held April 29 at American Legion Post 44, Northumberland.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — When Mary Mahoney saw an ad in the newspaper for Getting Ahead, she didn’t know where it would lead her.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen going into this 19-week program,” said Mahoney.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.