MILTON — When Mary Mahoney saw an ad in the newspaper for Getting Ahead, she didn’t know where it would lead her.
“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen going into this 19-week program,” said Mahoney.
However, by the end of those 19 weeks, Mahoney was addressing her fellow classmates at the 2023 Getting Ahead in the Valley Graduation ceremony, which was held Sunday afternoon at the Milton Lutheran Church.
“Now, I’m so excited for what comes after this, for financial literacy, for nutrition, and Staying Ahead. And I hope this time next year I’m in a better spot than I was in October,” said Mahoney.
Getting Ahead in the Valley is a 19-week program designed to help individuals and families gain stability and strengthen community bonds in the greater Milton, Shamokin and Sunbury areas. The program follows a curriculum called “Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-By World,” and offers lessons and self assessments in areas such as financial resources, emotional stability, and communication skills.
“The one on language and communication takes us three weeks to get through. We spend a lot of time there,” said Rose Williams, who launched a Getting Ahead Foundation local group in 2017.
The initiative operates across 47 states and seven countries, and has graduated 2,044 individuals, according to a Getting Ahead Graduate Report, which analyzed participation between Sept. 11, 2013 and June 30, 2022.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, gave the keynote address at this year’s Milton graduation ceremony, which recognized nine graduates: Michelle Bingaman, Tina Fisher, Mary Mahoney, Melissa Myer, Melissa Brown, Taiquasha Law, Brandy Mora, Carla Santiago-Oyola, and Wells Young, Jr.
The 19-week curriculum is really just the beginning of a more extensive 42-week program, which offers financial literacy and nutrition courses, as well as Staying Ahead workshops.
“It costs about $1,000 per person to take them through the 42 weeks, if you go through all the phases,” explained Williams. “And 100% of our graduates, throughout the past five years, 100% enroll in financial literacy. People are craving that knowledge for survival.”
Tammy Young is one of those people who, just last year, completed Getting Ahead’s entire 42-week curriculum. Now, she’s utilizing what she’s learned to organize an auction that will benefit the Getting Ahead in the Valley program.
“I wanted to do something on my own. I didn’t think I could do it, but I wanted to prove to myself that I can do this,” said Young, who has been collecting donated prizes from businesses in Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Shamokin Dam.
The silent auction will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. The event will also feature food, live music, and an array of prizes.
Young has also been recruiting former Getting Ahead graduates to volunteer at the event, and taking the lead on organizing the event space and schedule.
“This is important to me because I want to give something back,” said Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.