Barn fires ruled accidental

MILTON — Two separate fires which struck barns in Northumberland and Montour counties within a 12-hour period on April 16 have been ruled accidental in nature, according to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
Tpr. James Nizinski confirmed Monday that a fire which broke out at round 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, on the property of the Mary DeHart estate, at 875 Mexico Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, has been ruled accidental.
In addition, Nizinski said a three-alarm fire which broke out late that night at a property along Bald Top Road, Liberty Township, Montour County, has also been deemed accidental.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr previously said 50 meat chickens and 50 egg-laying chickens died in the Mexico Road fire. A utility trailer, horse trailer and hay bailer were also destroyed in the fire.
Derr said the barn — which was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived — was full of hay and straw, with firefighters having to work extensively to make sure all hot spots were doused. The property owners brought in an excavating company to assist with extinguishing the blaze.
In addition to Milton, Derr said firefighters from Lewisburg, Turbot Township, Potts Grove, White Deer Township, the Warrior Run area, Mifflinburg, Washingtonville, Liberty Township and Sunbury were among those called to the scene. Engines from Mifflinburg and Hummels Wharf stood by at the Milton station while firefighters battled the barn fire.
Firefighters from Milton, Turbot Township, Lewisburg and Warrior Run responded to the Liberty Township barn fire, along with multiple other Montour County fire departments.
