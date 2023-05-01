Barn fires ruled accidental

An April 16 fire which destroyed a barn at  875 Mexico Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, has been ruled accidental in nature. A three-alarm barn fire which broke out later that night near Mooresburg has also been deemed accidental. 

 KEVIN MERTZ THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — Two separate fires which struck barns in Northumberland and Montour counties within a 12-hour period on April 16 have been ruled accidental in nature, according to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.

Tpr. James Nizinski confirmed Monday that a fire which broke out at round 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, on the property of the Mary DeHart estate, at 875 Mexico Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, has been ruled accidental.

