District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
Failure to register
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A registered sex offender is being charged with felony failure to provide accurate registration information on a vehicle he was driving.
According to a police affidavit Bradford J. Snook, 40, Lewisburg, was spotted driving a vehicle he did not register with state police as required by law for a registered sex offender.
The incident took place while troopers were conducting a welfare check Nov. 30 along Loan Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Resisting arrest
WINFIELD — Resisting arrest, two disorderly conduct charges, speeding, failing to carry a drivers license, failing to stop for police, and failing to activate hazard lights during a traffic stop were filed against a Winfield woman.
Troopers report Ava M. Wasser, 19, was spotted speeding Nov. 26 on Route 15 northbound in Union Township, Union County.
Wasser eventually pulled over along Park Road but did not activate hazard lights. During the stop, Wasser allegedly became unruly and would not cooperate with police and resisted arrest. She was eventually taken to Evangelical Community Hospital's Emergency Room, where she allegedly became loud and verbally abusive.
False report
LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police have charged Tyler A. Burns, 26, Williamsport, with misdemeanor filing false reports with emergency services in both Lycoming and Union counties.
Troopers allege Burns twice on Nov. 26 called to report a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 100 block of Market Street in Lewisburg. No domestic situation was found to be in progress.
Fleeing
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers have filed a slew of charges following a chase and crash Nov. 28 in Kelly Township, Union County.
According to court papers, troopers witnessed a vehicle speeding on Crossroads Drive in Kelly Township. Troopers say they turned on their lights and sirens, at which time the vehicle in question sped up even faster with police loosing sight of it.
Minutes later troopers received a call of a crash with a vehicle slamming through a fence and becoming stuck in the back yard of a home at 4950 Crossroads Drive.
As a result, troopers have charged Anita Shek, 18, of Lewisburg, with fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, failing to drive in a single lane, operating a vehicle with an expired inspection, driving a vehicle with expired registration, driving at a safe speed, damage to property while operating a vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, failure to drive on the right lane of the roadway, and driving without lights to avoid apprehension.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged a New York woman with misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol, possessing marijuana without a state license, unsafe driving, and summary charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license, careless driving, failure to drive in the right lane, and changing lanes without signaling.
According to a police affidavit, Tyasia K. Mitchum, 26, Rochester, N.Y. was spotted by troopers on Oct. 7 heading south on Route 15 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Once stopped, blood tests allegedly showed Mitchum had a blood alcohol level of .119%, and she also allegedly had TCH in her system.
