LEWISBURG — About 1,600 of close to 2,000 mail-in ballots were returned as of Monday to the Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, said it was clearly fewer than during the 2020 General Election when more than 6,000 residents voted by mail.
Unlike last fall, the deadline for returning completed ballots was not extended.
“They have to be in my possession by 8 p.m. on Election Night,” Katherman said. “Not postmarked, I have to have it.”
Katherman said there may have been confusion earlier in the year as requests for mail-in applications were distributed.
He noted the department did receive calls. Unless communications were read carefully, some voters were left with the impression that they did not need to request a mail in ballot again in 2021.
“A lot of directors across the state thought it should be handled that way,” Katherman said. “But that is not what it says in the bill that was passed.”
Katherman and the Board of Elections met briefly Monday afternoon and approved judges and inspectors of elections for 20 of the county’s 26 precincts.
Polling place changes for spring 2021 included East Buffalo 2 where voters will vote in person at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road and Lewisburg 3, now voting at the Weis Center, Bucknell University, 525 Weis Drive, Lewisburg. The changes were only expected to in place for spring voting.
