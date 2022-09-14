MILTON – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) recently named Amanda Craig Bradley, board president at The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.), to participate in the fall cohort of READY Nonprofits, one of four learning tracks in ARC’s READY Appalachia initiative.
Selected through a competitive application process, Bradley will participate in 10 weeks of coursework and peer-to-peer learning designed specifically for Appalachian nonprofits and delivered by an array of content specialists.
Once she completes the 10-week course, T.I.M.E. will be eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in funding to implement a capacity-building project in Milton.
“By helping local leaders and nonprofit organizations to build on their capacity to develop infrastructure projects and workforce development initiatives in our communities, READY Appalachia will also help increase equity for our Appalachian people and ensure that the region’s resilience and success will transform their future,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
READY Nonprofits cohort members will develop skills across a variety of areas, including: Fundraising; financial management; board development; staff and volunteer recruitment and retention; program and operations management; and marketing, communications and storytelling.
“It’s truly an honor to be named one of 75 nonprofit leaders selected for READY Nonprofits," Bradley said. "I am excited to work alongside other nonprofit leaders and board members to develop skills and ideas that will help T.I.M.E. strengthen and serve Milton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.