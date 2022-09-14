MILTON – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) recently named Amanda Craig Bradley, board president at The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.), to participate in the fall cohort of READY Nonprofits, one of four learning tracks in ARC’s READY Appalachia initiative.

Selected through a competitive application process, Bradley will participate in 10 weeks of coursework and peer-to-peer learning designed specifically for Appalachian nonprofits and delivered by an array of content specialists.

