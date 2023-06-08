Agnes coverage nets two awards for The Standard-Journal

MILTON — The Standard-Journal has claimed two first-place awards for its 2022 coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Agnes flood.
The newspaper claimed the awards in the Pennsylvania News Media Association’s 2023 Keystone Media Awards Contest, Division IV, Multi-Day Publications.
One award was presented in the Documentary category, for the newspaper’s “Reflections of Agnes” documentary, produced by staff member Adam Slother.
The second award was presented in the Special Section category for the “Reflections of Agnes” tab, which was a companion piece to the documentary.
“Adam Slother logged countless hours throughout the first half of 2022 conducting interviews for and producing the documentary,” Kevin Mertz, editor of The Standard-Journal said. “His passion for the project was inspiring. I am thrilled to see Adam receive this award as he is so deserving.”
More than 100 people turned out for the June 24 outdoor screening of the documentary, held at the Milton Public Library.
A second screening, held July 29 at Christ Wesleyan Church, was also well attended.
“Reflections of Agnes” was also broadcast by WVIA TV on Nov. 20.
The documentary features interviews with more than 20 residents of Milton and surrounding communities who were impacted by the June 1972 Agnes flood.
Audio recordings from WMLP radio broadcasts of the flood are included in the production. The documentary was narrated by Paul Hartman.
“We are so thankful for the support of both the Milton Public Library, and Christ Wesleyan Church with providing the venues and resources for us to screen the documentary to the public,” Mertz said. “We were pleased that WVIA also saw the value in Adam’s work, and also broadcast the production.
“We are also grateful for everyone who turned out to the screenings, watched the documentary on television, and who have since purchased DVD and Blu Ray copies of it,” Mertz added.
He also lauded staff members of The Standard-Journal for their work on the special section.
“That tab was based largely on the work completed by Adam in the documentary,” Mertz said. “Jamie Hendricks in our design team did an incredible job on the layout, with lots of input from our publisher, Amy Moyer.”
The Standard-Journal’s news staff at the time, Matt Farrand and Matt Stulberg, were also involved with the piece.
“Our advertising representatives, Jim Guinn-Bailey, Debbie Seebold and Laura Michalak were instrumental in making the piece a success,” Mertz added. “A big thank you to all of the advertisers who supported both the documentary and the special section.”
