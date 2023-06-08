Agnes coverage nets two awards for The Standard-Journal

The Standard-Journal’s Adam Slother won first place in the Keystone Media Awards Contest for his documentary, ‘Reflections of Agnes.’ The newspaper also won first place in the Special Section category for its work on a companion tab.

 KEVIN MERTZ/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL FILE

MILTON — The Standard-Journal has claimed two first-place awards for its 2022 coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Agnes flood.

The newspaper claimed the awards in the Pennsylvania News Media Association’s 2023 Keystone Media Awards Contest, Division IV, Multi-Day Publications.

