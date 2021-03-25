LEWISBURG — Bucknell University's Program for American Leadership and Citizenship has been named an Oasis of Excellence for its commitment to rigorous liberal arts education and open dialogue.
In 2014, the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) began recognizing outstanding programs at colleges and universities across the country dedicated to the study of American history and politics, the Great Books, and public leadership.
The Oases of Excellence project has grown to include over 70 programs at a wide range of institutions. The network is a forum for sharing ideas and best practices on how to run an independent liberal arts program as well as a valuable resource for donors who are committed to supporting academic excellence.
“This kind of rigorous study will equip students to safeguard our freedoms and democracy,” said Michael Poliakoff, president of ACTA. “In an age too often sadly defined by apathy, ignorance, and repressive cancel culture, initiatives like the Bucknell Program for American Leadership and Citizenship ensure that students who enter America’s higher education system can grow into the informed citizens and successful leaders that our nation needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.