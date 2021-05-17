State Police At Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Williamsport woman was allegedly found to be driving while under the influence, during a traffic stop which occurred at 4:16 p.m. May 12 along Route 15 Northbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Aisha Sabur was stopped while driving a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer.
2-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 9:26 a.m. May 15 along Route 405, north of Golf Course Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
A 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Austin L. Soboleski, 33, of Watsontown, was traveling south when it rearended a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by Andrew W. Keiser, 47, of Watsontown, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted.
Soboleski will be cited with following to closely, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 3:16 p.m. May 5 along William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 16-year-old Lewisburg boy was traveling north in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata when the vehicle went out of control in wet conditions, across William Penn Drive and struck a westbound 2019 Toyota Paseo driven by Janelle L. Wengerd, 35, of Lewisburg, troopers noted.
All were belted and no injuries were noted. The teen driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash reported at 12:12 p.m. May 16 along Weavers Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
A legally parked 2019 Nissan Murano was struck by a vehicle believed to be a 2019 or newer Chevrolet Silverado, as the Chevy attempted to park. Occupants were described as males, who walked with canes. One appeared to have a fishing license attached to a ball cap.
Endangering the welfare of a child
MONTOUR COUNTY — Troopers are investigating a report of corruption of minors.
The alleged incident occurred between March 1 and May 15 in Montour County.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment reported at 10 p.m. May 4 along Ridgecrest Circle, Kelly Township, Union County.
An 84-year-old Milton woman was allegedly victimized.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Two residents of the Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County, were cited following an alleged incident at 10:05 a.m. May 13.
Jorddin Rodgers, 21, and Angela Pieruccini, 33, were cited following an alleged physical altercation, police noted.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a domestic disturbance and cited a 22-year-old West Milton man.
The alleged incident was reported at 2:46 a.m. May 13 along Broad Street, Kelly Township, Union County. The victim was a 54-year-old West Milton man.
Burglary
UNION TOWNSHIP — Several items were reportedly stolen from a storage unit between March 14 and May 13 at 28 Agway Lane, Union 103, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a Pansano 5,000 BTU air conditioner valued at $150, SnapOn smoke machine for auto diagnostics valued at $1,500, SnapOn tool box valued at $2,500 and a padlock valued at $20 were stolen or damaged. The items belonged to Harry Kline, 46, of Lewisburg.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Firearms and ammunition were reported stolen along Grover Drive, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a Mossburg 500 valued at $300, Beebe Arms Remington 870 pump-action shotgun valued at $300, 30-06 bolt-action rifle valued at $350, ceiling fan valued at $400, 42-inch television valued at $230 and a hunting bow valued at $300 were taken from Michael Doane, 45, and Deven Doane, 19, both of New Columbia.
An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Allenwood woman reported a theft over the internet, police noted.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:10 p.m. May 5 along Devitts Camp Road, Gregg Township, Union County. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone dumped oil on property belonging to Michael Stewart, 61, of Milton, police reported.
Damage to the grass was reported at $100. The alleged incident was reported at 5:06 p.m. May 11 along Dunes Drive, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Found property
MILTON — A trail camera was found and turned in at the state police barracks in Milton.
The camera is a Campark Model T45A valued at $80.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash, which included a parked vehicle as well, at 11:13 a.m. May 11 along North Susquehanna Trail at Commerce Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Ryan L. Klinger, 40, of Catawissa, turned left in a 2016 Ford Fusion and struck a northbound 2010 Toyota Rav4 driven by Thomas I. Reichenbach, 57, of Middleburg. The Rav4 struck a street sign, which stuck a parked 2013 Ford Taurus, police noted.
Both drivers were belted. Klinger will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old McClure man escaped injury when his vehicle swerved off the roadway to avoid an oncoming vehicle and struck a tree and utility pole.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:16 p.m. May 15 along Route 522, east of Kissimmee Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Kevin W. Rager was traveling east in a 2017 Toyota Rav4 when an oncoming vehicle described as a dark-colored truck, entered his lane of travel. Rager’s Toyota left the south side of the roadway, and struck a tree and utility pole. Rager was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a one-vehicle crash at 10:21 a.m. May 16 along Route 522, west of Southview Drive, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Linzy C. Fetterolf, 19, of Bellefonte, was reportedly traveling east in a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado when the vehicle left the south side of the roadway, struck bushes and trees, then went over an embankment. Fetterolf had allegedly fled the scene, but was later located.
Fetterolf will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic and another violation, police noted.
Burglary
FREEBURG — An Amazon Alexa and Sony PlayStation 4 were taken from the bedroom of a 34-year-old Freeburg man, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported between 3 p.m. May 13 and 10 a.m. May 15 along West Front Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unnamed suspect allegedly took $1,449.42 in merchandise from Walmart by under-ringing products in the self-checkout aisle at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident occurred between March 5 and May 9. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
MIDDLEBURG — Someone damaged the new pavilion at the Middleburg carnival grounds by doing burnouts on the cement pad under the pavilion, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 7 p.m. May 15 and 7:59 a.m. May 16 along Edmund Avenue and South Walnut Street, Middleburg, Snyder County. Damages to the pavilion were estimated at $300.
Someone is also suspected of driving a golf cart over the ball fields at the carnival grounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Union County Deed transfers
• Gary L. Kremser, Jacquelyn J. Kremser to Isai Castillo Rios, Kimberly K. Castillo, property in Union Township, $585,000.
• Michael R. Smith, Della M. Smith to David A. Gingrich, Tara E. Gingrich, property in White Deer Township, $85,000.
• Larry L. Young, Stephanie L. Young to Kircea A. Marincas, Sergiu Mihaita Marcinas, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jeffrey A. Snyder, Tina M Snyder to Cory J. Milheim, Jessica L. Milheim, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Annette C. Sauers attorney, Donald B. Sauers by attorney, Donna K. Haas attorney, Donna K. Haas, Michael A. Haas, Neal D. Sauers, Annette C. Sauers, Steven M. Sauers, Brenda L. Sauers to Shawn M. Derck, Barbara J. Derck, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Karen A. Schatten, Karen A. Schatten Lock, Joseph J. Lock Jr. to Karen A. Schatten, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Thomas Lyon Tyson executor, Kathryn M. Tyson estate to Richard L. Selvala Jr., Kristin B. Selvala, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• William G. McBryan, Christine R. Meiser, Bruce L. Meiser, Eugene Van McBryan, Susan K. McBryan to William Benjamin McBryan, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jerry Lee Bolig, Kimberly Lazar Bolig to Justin C. Stone, Laura M. Grangeia, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David B. Weaver to Karen Musser trustee, Michael Weaver trustee, Christie Beattie trustee, David B. Weaver family protection trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• April Goss administrator, April L. Goss, Jeffery F. Goss estate to Elam L. Martin Jr., Irene H. Martin, property in Hartley Township, corrective deed, $1.
• George Lin, Jan Ostroff Lin to Justin Michael Madaus, Stacy Michelle Madaus, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Keith W. Wain, Karen E. Wain to Tracy A. Billet, Jonathan Billet, property in Union Township, $1.
• Julie Staveley O’Carroll, Kevin Staveley O’Carroll to William Stettinius, Avis L. Stettinius, property in Gregg Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.