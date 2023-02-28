The children and I have come to enjoy our times spent with my cousin Josh, his wife Joyce, and their five children. At any given time they, as many others, have been there for us during these times of adjusting and readjusting as we miss Daniel.

Once a week I meet with them for an hour or two to talk and pray about whatever has been on my mind such as a decision to make, one of the children facing hard times, the list goes on as you can imagine.

