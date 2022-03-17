Judge Michael H. Sholley, Lewisburg Plea Court
• Misty J. Derk, 39, of Williamsport, entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor conspiracy theft by unlawful taking movable property.
• Pritam R. Kandel, no date of birth given, was found guilty of first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Jadon D. Stoltzfus, 44, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of DUI and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, along North Fifth Street, a pickup truck was being driven without lights on.
Stolzfus, the driver, was charged after preliminary observations and a blood draw.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Mark Paul, 65, of Sunbury, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary allegations after a report of vehicle being driven on bare wheel rims.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police officers reported seeing the vehicle at 5:13 p.m. Jan. 3, along Route 15 north near Moore Avenue, then followed it to the parking area of a laundromat.
Paul, allegedly driving the vehicle, was charged after a field sobriety test and a blood draw.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Samuel A. Baretto, 28, of Bethlehem, was charged with two counts of DUI after an investigation of trespass the grounds of the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg and a traffic stop.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 14, they followed a vehicle which come close to striking a corrections officer vehicle.
Barreto was charged after allegedly showing signs of impairment and a blood draw.
Theft
LEWISBURG — Patrick Lenner, 41, of Northumberland, was charged with misdemeanor theft of leased property, theft of services and receiving stolen property after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said they were called at 9:21 a.m. Feb. 25 by management of West Branch Rental, North 10th Street.
Management alleged Lenner has stopped paying for rental of scaffolding and not returned the item after repeated communication.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
MILTON — Two counts of driving under the influence have been filed against Slater Carson, 22, of Main Street, Watsontown, as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:48 a.m. Feb. 6 along South Front Street, Milton.
Troopers stopped a vehicle operated by Carson after noticing it changing lanes without signaling. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .171%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. April 13.
In a separate case, Carson has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and driving on roadways laned for traffic as the result of an incident which occurred at 10:43 a.m. Nov. 7 at Lincoln and Sixth streets, Milton.
Police spotted a vehicle operated by Carson, estimated to be traveling 40 to 45 mph in a 30 mph zone. When stopped, Carson allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .136%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 30.
DUI
MILTON — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against John Knelly, 41, of Academy Avenue, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:14 p.m. Jan. 31 on Locust Street, Milton.
Knelly has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), turning movements and required signals, marijuana small amount for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troopers stopped a vehicle operated by Knelly after noticing it fail to signal when changing lanes. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and has his blood test positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 4.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — A 25-year-old Watsontown man has been charged with driving under the influence after allegedly being found passed out while sitting behind the wheel of a running vehicle.
Yurly Gussev, of Main Street, was charged after police reported finding Gussev passed out at 12:58 a.m. March 3 in the 100 block of Main Street. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. March 30.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Two driving under the influence counts have been filed against a 28-year-old Watsontown allegedly clocked to be traveling 42 mph in a 25 zone.
Police said Brian Nye, of 11th Street, exhibited signs of intoxication after being stopped for speeding at 7:54 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 600 block of Main Street, Watsontown. He was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .127%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 30.
DUI
MILTON — Richard Yoder, 48, of South Fifth Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 31 along South Front Street, Milton.
Police said Yoder exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .131%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. March 30.
DUI
MILTON — A 27-year-old Washingtonville man has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence after police responded to reports of a fight.
Jordan Catherman has been charged after allegedly being found to be behind the wheel of a vehicle as police were investigating a fight. Catherman was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .118%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 30.
DUI
MILTON — Michael Showers, 46, of Walnut Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence after troopers reported stopping a vehicle for driving without its lights on.
Police said Showers was found to be exhibiting signs of impairment after being stopped at 11:03 p.m. Oct. 26 in the area of Broadway and Bound Avenue, Milton.
Showers was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .170%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 30.
Possession of controlled substance
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Logan Mathias, 25, of Delaware Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, has been charged with possession of controlled substance.
The charges were filed after Mathias was allegedly found to be in possession of fentanyl while officers were serving a warrant.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. March 30.
Accidents involving damage
MILTON — Multiple counts have been filed against a 32-year-old Halifax man who allegedly fled the scene after striking another vehicle while driving at 12:27 a.m. Jan. 21 in the area of Broadway and Arch streets.
Asmir Brgulija, of Powells Valley Road, has been charged with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, duty to give information or render aid, reckless driving, flashing signals, turning movements and required signals, restraint systems, windshield obstruction, required financial responsibility and deposit waste on roadway.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 30.
State Police At Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash, which occurred at 2:15 p.m. March 15 at JPM and Loan roads, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Natalie Showers, 19, of New Columbia, was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Little, 77, of Millmont, as the Grand Am pulled out of a driveway.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey Frey, 33, of Montgomery, escaped injury after striking an embankment after swerving his 2012 Terrain to avoid striking a deer.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. March 13 along Qrittner Hollow Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Drug possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Samuel Jones, 37, of Brooklyn, N.Y., has been locked up in the Northumberland County Jail after being found with 2 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop conducted at 3:27 p.m. March 6 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the drugs were found after a 2018 Tesla driven by Jones was stopped for multiple traffic violations.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop.
A 2016 Sierra driven by Dareian Young was stopped at 11:24 p.m. Feb. 13 along Route 15 northbound, White Deer Township, Union County. Young was charged after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 35-year-old and an unidentified 31-year-old woman, both of Milton, have been charged with harassment.
The charges were filed as the result of a domestic disturbance troopers said occurred at 7:28 p.m. March 13 along Satellite Drive, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Suspicious person
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of a suspicious person, filed at 6:32 p.m. March 7 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
