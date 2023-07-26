LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will host a Youth Singers Jamboree workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The workshop is open to youth in grades three through 12 who enjoy singing, making music with friends, and meeting new friends with a love of music. Activities will include: Rhythm Skills, Warm Ups, Group Improvisation and Drumming. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
