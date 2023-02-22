State Police at Milton Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Grant Stahl, 34, of Penns Creek, was charged, after troopers said he struck a 13-year-old Beaver Springs boy in the face, causing a bloody lip and nose.
The incident occurred at 7:38 p.m. Feb. 19 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:29 p.m. Feb. 18 along Ridge Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1985 International Harvester driven by Kevin Zimmerman, 30, of Middleburg, attempted to pass a 2003 Subaru Legacy driven by Megan Latchford, 19, of McClure, one a curve on the roadway. In an attempt to avoid a collision, Latchford hit the breaks, causing the car to lose control and strike a utility pole.
Latchford was transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Zimmerman was issued a warning for driving on right side of roadway.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Berrysburg man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:04 p.m. Feb. 12 in the parking lot at Hobby Lobby, 111 Roosevelt Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Christopher Davis lost control of a 2022 Yamaha and fell off of the motorcycle.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Spencer George, 18, of Shamokin Dam, has been charged with stealing various sports cards while employed at Walmart.
The alleged thefts were reported at 2:37 p.m. Jan. 29 at 980 N. Susquehanna trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Alexandra Lewis, 21, of Selinsgrove, has been charged with harassing former co-workers.
The alleged harassment was reported at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 17 at Perkins, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Troopers said the victims were a 36-year-old Sunbury man, 21-year-old Freeburg woman and 20-year-old Middleburg woman.
Assault with weapon
SELINSGROVE — Felix Abadia Mangual, 44, of Selinsgrove, has been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor assault counts as the result of an incident which occurred at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 15 along West Pine Street, Selinsgrove.
Troopers said Mangual used a knife to assault a 21-year-old Middleburg man and a 20-year-old Selinsgrove man. Mangual was locked up in the Snyder County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Assault
SELINSGROVE — Toopers are investigating the allged assault of a 5-year-old Selinsgrove boy by his direct care aide.
The alleged incident occurred between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 11 along Broad Street, Selinsgrove.
Theft by deception
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Karley Gilbert, 28, of McClure, reported someone purchasing a $1,861.84 mattress through an account they opened in her name.
The incident was reported at 7:21 p.m. Feb. 7 along Gilbert Drive, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Fire investigation
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A barn fire which broke out at 1:28 p.m. Feb. 11 at Wyndswpt Farm and Vineyard, Muncy-Exchange Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, has been ruled accidental in nature.
Troopers said the fire was sparked by the use of smoke bomb intended to exterminate groundhogs from the property. Damage has been estimated at $300,000.
