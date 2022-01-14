PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP — A state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to a Clinton County residence when the subject of an alleged protection-from-abuse (PFA) order violation refused to cooperate with police and threatened to harm state and local police.
The incident was reported between 6:25 and 7:07 p.m. Jan. 12 along Rainbow Drive, Pine Creek Township, Clinton County.
Daniel Harold Mikitko, 38, of Jersey Shore, refused to come outside when troopers arrived on scene, police noted. After an hour of negotiations, State Police at Lamar summoned SERT to the scene, and negotiations continued.
Mikitko allegedly acted irate and irrational and threatened to harm police should they enter the residence. Mikitko allegedly told police he was armed.
Troopers said less-than-lethal force was eventually used to take Mikitko into custody. He was transported to Clinton County Prison on the PFA violation and additional charges of terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed, police noted.
No injuries to police or Mikitko were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.