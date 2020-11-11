LEWISBURG — Building on its strategic commitment to strengthening inclusion, equity and access on campus, Bucknell University has joined a group of institutions as an inaugural member of the new Liberal Arts Colleges Racial Equity Leadership Alliance.
Led by the University of Southern California Race and Equity Center, this consortium of more than 50 colleges and universities will share strategies and leverage their resources to make a collective impact on racial equity in higher education.
“Bucknell is proud to be an inaugural member of this alliance,” said President John Bravman. “By combining our efforts with those of other liberal arts schools through regular meetings and planning sessions, Bucknell will be better positioned to swiftly and effectively address race-related issues in our campus community.”
Resources of the alliance will include: Learning sessions that emphasize actionable strategies and tools; a virtual portal accessible to every employee of member institutions; and monthly meetings of alliance presidents.
Annual campus climate surveys of alliance members will also gauge conditions and progress as perceived by faculty, staff and students. Data from these surveys will be shared among member institutions, enabling Bucknell to share its success and learn from the accomplishments of others in building more equitable and inclusive communities.
Bucknell’s alliance partnership will be managed by Nikki Young, associate provost for equity and inclusive excellence.
Bucknell’s membership in the alliance advances the University’s goal of building and strengthening a foundation of inclusion, equity and access on campus, a commitment of the Plan for Bucknell 2025.
It adds to a host of other recent initiatives to support racial equity at the university, including the establishment of a university-wide Anti-racism Task Force and the naming of faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fellows, as well as the elevation of Young’s position to the university’s senior leadership team.
The university has also strengthened its financial aid resources to promote a more diverse student body, an effort it aims to grow in coming years.
