LEWISBURG — Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg has been granted more than $2.6 million for continued improvements.
The funds are part of nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding being distributed across Pennsylvania to support community improvements designed to help enhance the quality of life for residents.
The funding being directed to Lewisburg was signed off on by the Union County commissioners.
Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber said Lewisburg is the only borough in the county which qualified for the funds.
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said, with the funds, the borough will replace the gazebo in Hufnagle Park with a venue which will incorporate more seating. Funds will also be used to widen the floodplain in the park.
The venue will consist of an elevated stage with roof covering, lighting, sound, and electrical hook-ups to allow for musical, theatre, and other events to occur at the park. The new seating area will more than double the current available seating, Lowthert said.
A new walkway will be created from the event venue to the recently constructed washing/sanitizing restroom on Market Street.
ADA-compliant sidewalks will also be installed, and Lowthert said there are plans for a bus or ride-share drop-off area along Market Street.
Lowthert said a review of the borough's Hufnagle Park Plan may change some of the components as noted. Work on the project is expected to start sometime in 2023.
The funding is the latest in a stream of state dollars to flow into Lewisburg
In September, the The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced the granting of $300,000 for a phase two development of Kidsburg Park, in Hufnagle Park.
That work will include the restoration of 200 feet of Limestone Run, construction of a pedestrian walkway from Hufnagle Park to St. George Street, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, a project sign and other related site improvements.
Steve Beattie, Lewisburg’s Community Development/Grant manager, said that project is considered to be phase two of the Bull Run Greenway Masterplan, which was started in 2017.
The $1.35 million phase one floodplain restoration project was recently completed in the park, along with the installation of new Kidsburg equipment.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
