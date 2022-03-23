LEWISBURG — The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger, will host Seed to Supper, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from April 7 to May 12 at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Seed to Supper, available at no charge to income-qualified families, will teach how to grow vegetables on a budget. Registration is required at 570-556-4757 or smw5542@psu.edu.
Participants will receive a free gardening book, seeds, and other gardening supplies. Class space is limited, and participants should expect to attend all six classes. Everyone in class will choose their own crops, care for their garden, and harvest what they have grown.
Seed to Supper is administered by Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and Penn State Extension, and made possible with a grant from GIANT.
