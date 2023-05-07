ANNVILLE — More than 140 Lebanon Valley College students representing academic departments across campus displayed their academic and creative work to an audience of faculty, peers, trustees, and administrators during the annual Inquiry Symposium.
• Nicholas Neagu of Milton, presented To Belong or Not to Belong: Examining the Perceptions and Value of a Pennsylvania Sociological Society Membership Among Sociologists.
• Alexander Sabo of Lewisburg, presented In-season vs. Off-season Training for Baseball and Off-season Baseball Programming and Testing.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh of Montgomery, presented RMU Strength and Conditioning.
