LEWISBURG — The Halloween Chemistry Show of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) was online this year.
The production, a partnership of the LCM and the Bucknell University Chemistry Department, was seen live on the LCM Facebook page. It will also be posted for future enjoyment, part of the larger Munchkins and Pumpkins Spirit Week event.
“We wanted to do a live version just because it is fun way for the community to gather all at once, albeit in their living rooms and online,” said Pat Martino, Bucknell chemistry lab director. “It is really an awesome show that we hope will inspire kids to pursue the field of science.”
Demonstrations, each spectacular in their own way, also illustrated principles of science. Among them, garbage cans of liquid nitrogen were used to create huge amounts of fog.
“Liquid nitrogen is super-cold. It really wants to be a gas,” Martino explained. “What I do in the video is take buckets of really warm water and rapidly create water vapor.”
Martino said kids really enjoy the tall columns of water vapor as well as “puking pumpkins.” The demonstration which usually starts the show involves white, foamy material oozing from a jack-o-lantern.
Martino said the 150-pound pumpkin which came from Ard’s Farm was possibly the largest ever to undergo the experiment.
Hydrogen peroxide and a catalyst are mixed so there is a quick reaction into water and oxygen. The full foam effect is from adding dish soap.
“It really is the same thing that happens when you pour hydrogen peroxide on a cut on your finger,” he said. “Your blood contains an enzyme that causes the hydrogen peroxide to break down rapidly.”
Martino noted that a separate jack-o-lantern experiment actually melted iron through a thermite reaction.
“You start with iron oxide and react it with aluminum,” he said. “You’re forming aluminum oxide and iron, so the oxygen is going from the iron to the aluminum. It is very energetic and gets so hot, you are literally making molten iron.”
The LCM offered the show at no charge, but donations were appreciated.
