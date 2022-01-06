LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors on Monday night approved a change order to the Fairground Road Park project.
Jolene Helwig, EBT manager, explained that the state Department of Conservation (DCNR) had approved advertising for bids for the next phase of the project.
However, state officials said documents received from EBT still contained a pavilion and a boardwalk around part of a pond but were not part of the bid package. The change order, Helwig added, was required by the state to go to the next phase of the project first talked about in 2018.
Supervisor Char Gray questioned why going from one phase to another took so long, albeit through a period disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"How do we keep moving on getting the rest of the park done?" Gray asked. "Having a pavilion there makes it much more usable for families which may want to have a picnic there."
Helwig noted that the state wanted the phases completed one at a time. Grey asked if elements of the project could be done concurrently.
The change order which would move the items to the next phase was passed without a dissenting vote.
