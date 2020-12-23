LEWISBURG — Hours of activities planned each month to challenge kids with hands on learning are available for children through the Public Library for Union County’s interactive online S.T.E.A.M. calendar.
“Parents are being stretched in many ways through this pandemic and we want to give them one less thing to worry about by providing a resource that will help little minds stretch, explore and most importantly have fun,” said Davena Laverty Children’s Program coordinator.
The calendar features weekly themes with each day focusing on a part of the educational acronym S.T.E.A.M. — Science Monday, Tech Tuesday, Engineering Wednesday, Art Thursday and Math Friday.
The goal isn’t to complete the calendar but to pick and choose activities that are good fits for each child or family.
All activities are hyperlinked to blogs or websites with full explanations for completing each activity and can be found at www.unioncountylibraries.org/steamcalendar.
