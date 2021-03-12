KELLY TOWNSHIP — Eric Wetzel, Lewisburg Area High School assistant principal, was named Linntown Intermediate School principal Thursday night.
The appointment by Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors was in a personnel report and assigned a job title which included federal programs coordinator. It indicated the salary was $92,987 and the new assignment would start Thursday, July 1.
Approval came after school directors approved new or revised job descriptions for the Linntown princpal’s job and others introduced at a previous meeting.
They included a position which combined athletic director and director of pupil services. The person hired would not only coordinate and budget interscholastic athletics but also oversee compliance and reporting of special education and gifted student programs. Responding to referrals to the school psychologist was also part of the job.
Revisions to job descriptions for the assistant high school principal and director of information technology were also approved.
However, each job description was approved separately at the suggestion of Erin Jablonski, director and LASD board treasurer. Jablonski was in favor of combining athletic director and director of pupil services as it made the most of district resources.
However, Jablonski was troubled by the deficit projected for the 2021-22 fiscal year, and asked the board how it could be closed.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, replied the district’s budgetary reserve could be used but was not recommended for deficit reduction. He also noted cyber and charter school expenses were not clear for the upcoming fiscal year. They apparently spiked from $300,000 to $1.1 million in the current budget year.
Fairchild said surveys were recently sent to cyber and charter school families to gauge whether they would return to the district in the next school year. He discussed other budget options and ways to close the projected deficit after the board meeting.
“We were at about $1.3 million roughly and with locking in our health care rates with Capital Blue Cross for the next three years that will be savings of a little over $300,000,” Fairchild said. “Our deficit right now is down to about $976,000. I’ll brief the board on this at the next meeting.
“We had multiple positions in the budget that (Superintendent) Dr. (Jennifer) Polinchock put forth,” he added. “A couple of them were approved by the board. Now we need to go back and scrub and say are these other positions not going forward? We’ll look at our budgeted capital contribution, we’ll look at our cyber-charter estimated costs. If we can get some kids back we won’t have the high growth we saw this year.”
Other personnel approvals included the retirement of Camille Tiramani, certified instructional aide at Kelly Elementary School and resignation of Wanda Felmey, evening shift high school custodian, effective Tuesday, March 30.
Extra compensatory positions and salaries were also approved, including Mark Temple, assistant boys track coach ($1,672 shared contract), Fernando Ortiz, assistant junior high girls soccer coach ($2,021), Chad Thomas, assistant junior high soccer coach ($2,242). A contract offered Lorraine Tusing, assistant swimming/diving coach, was rescinded.
