LEWISBURG — ReDiscover will celebrate the renovation and reopening of the Public Library for Union County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
The event will features kid-friendly activities offered by community organizations, live music and free food.
Participants will include Boy Scout Troop 538, Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, Lewisburg Arts Council, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Master Gardeners, Penn State Extension – Union County, Public Library for Union County Board of Trustees, UPMC and the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
Singer and guitarist Woody Wolfe will perform children’s music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classic rock by Folk Justice Band will be performed from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sweet treat from Becky’s Soft Serve will be served.
