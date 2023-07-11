Harvest time fast approaching

Ned Germini 

MILTON — An event which draws big crowds to Milton each September is fast approaching, and committee members who organize it are excited with the jam-packed 2023 schedule of events.

The 47th edition of the Milton Harvest Festival will take place Sept. 9-16 in Milton. This year’s theme is “Plant Today — Harvest Tomorrow.”

