MILTON — An event which draws big crowds to Milton each September is fast approaching, and committee members who organize it are excited with the jam-packed 2023 schedule of events.
The 47th edition of the Milton Harvest Festival will take place Sept. 9-16 in Milton. This year’s theme is “Plant Today — Harvest Tomorrow.”
The schedule for this year’s festival was recently released by the organizing committee.
Festival Co-Chair Ned Germini said for the first time in several years each day of the festival will be filled with activities.
The festival kicks off Saturday, Sept. 9, with arts, crafts and food vendors being open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Broadway and Bound Avenue. More than 100 vendors are expected to participate.
Other opening day events include: 28-mile bike race, registration at 7:30 a.m., race at 9:30 a.m., Broadway and Filbert streets; pet parade, registration 9 a.m., parade 9:30 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; Princess Pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
The Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in the high school auditorium. The Milton Area Community Band concert is scheduled for 7 that evening at the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St.
A pumpkin roll will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, along Academy Avenue.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the scarecrow patch will return after a one-year hiatus. Participants will be able to build their own scarecrow from 5 to 6 p.m. at Race and South Front streets.
A new event, Boogie on Bound, is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Music will be provided by Family Ties.
“We used to do a block party on Wednesdays,” Germini explained. “Through the generosity of Milton Savings Bank, we are going to have Boogie on Bound.
“Family Ties, a band from Williamsport, is going to play for at least two hours,” he continued. “We are going to have food vendors there, tables and chairs.”
According to Germini, the band plays a variety of music.
“It’s not just country, not just religious, it’s everything,” Germini said. “I thought that would be a good pull for Milton.”
The Harvest Pops Choral Concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at St. Andrew’s UMC, 102 L. Market St.
Friday, Sept. 15, will feature the Tomato Bowl football game as the Milton Black Panthers take on Mount Carmel at the Milton Area High School’s Alumni Stadium.
The week will come to a close with a packed Saturday, Sept. 16, schedule.
Arts, crafts and food vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Broadway and Bound Avenue. The 5K race will step off at 9:30 a.m. along Arch Street, with registration opening at 7:30 a.m.
Chalk the Walk on Elm will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Milton Model Train Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival parade steps off at 1 p.m. along Front Street. Pete Bergen will be the grand marshal, with Father. John Hoke serving as the saluting officer.
Germini said the committee is thrilled to have the entire week packed with activities.
“We are excited that every day of the week is filled,” he said. “We are going to bring people into town every day of the week, from Saturday to Saturday.”
Germini said preparations for the festival have been going well.
“We had our last (committee) meeting this past Thursday, and (all the volunteers) seem to have their committees fulfilled, what their jobs are,” he said.
