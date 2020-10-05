LEWISBURG — The October Educational Forum of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will feature Jessica (Jessy) Defenderfer, assistant professor, Political Science Department, Bloomsburg University, who will speak on “Polarization and the Electoral Process: How Did We Get Here?”
The forum will be held online from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. An optional 30-minute participant discussion session will immediately follow the presentation.
To register to participate, email LWVLAForum@gmail.com by Sunday, Oct. 18.
A custom link to the Zoom meeting and instructions will be emailed to each participant who registers in advance. An internet connection and a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with a camera and microphone are needed to log onto the call.
