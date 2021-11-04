SELINSGROVE — The Community Giving Foundation recently held this school year’s Youth in Philanthropy kickoff.
The program engages students e in philanthropic giving through various educational sessions and activities. Approximately 150 high school students from the following school districts participated: Benton, Berwick, Central Columbia, Danville, Midd-West, Millville, Northwest, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Warrior Run.
Kickoff meetings were recently held at the Community Giving Foundation in Berwick on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3, and the Regional Engagement Center in Selinsgrove on Nov. 2. Each school district participating in the program is sponsored locally by various funds of the Community Giving Foundation and its affiliates in Danville, Sunbury and Selinsgrove, as well as contributions from community groups, businesses, and individuals. To view a complete list of program sponsors, visit csgiving.org/youth-in-philanthropy.
Youth in Philanthropy provides high school students with an opportunity to learn about philanthropy and participate in the grant-making process. Students gain experience in community needs, running meetings, building consensus, teamwork, nonprofit structure, volunteerism and other topics. Advisors from each school provide guidance and coordination of the program with the students and Foundation.
The program culminates in a year-end celebration where each team of students shares their learning and up to $5,000 in grant investments with their school and community.
During this year’s kickoff, students participated in team building and leadership activities, learned about the meaning of philanthropy and the role of community foundations. Students also designed and implemented a live needs assessment to identify issues facing youth throughout the region.
Community Giving Foundation manages more than 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
The Youth in Philanthropy program is coordinated by Christine Orlando, foundation senior program officer.
For more information, visit www.csgiving.org.
