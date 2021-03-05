TURBOTVILLE — Barbecued chicken dinners will be available starting 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at the Turbotville VFW Post 8206, 4835 Route 54, Turbotville.
Complete dinners, available for $10, will include half a chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll and butter. Half chickens are available for $6. The event was organized by the Turbotville VFW Auxiliary.
