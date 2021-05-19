MILTON — Camp Invention will be held June 21-24 at Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. A virtual option will also be available.
Programs to be offered as part of the camp include:
• Open Mic: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.
• Duck Chuck: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.
• Road Rally: Imaginations accelerate as children design nature-inspired vehicles that can zoom across land and add prototype elements for moving through air and water.
• SolarBot: Campers build and take care of their own solar-powered robotic cricket, creating protective gear, a customized habitat and a cricket playground.
The camp is open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
