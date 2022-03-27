HARRISBURG — A tick specialist with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has confirmed tick-borne virus is showing up in what he called "hot spots."
Christian Boyer said the department has been looking for deer tick virus (DTV) since it developed a test for it in 2019. It is carried in Pennsylvania largely by the adult blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick.
While completely different from the better-known Lyme disease, and still relatively rare, DEP tests of captured ticks indicated DTV frequency has been on the rise.
"In 2019 we found it in three counties," Boyer said. "In 2020, we continued testing. We found it in 10 counties last season. We are in the middle of our black tick adult surveillance season and we are not quite done with it yet, but we have found it in 15 counties."
Boyer conceded the rate of DTV infection among ticks statewide was still low, 0.6 percent in 2021, an infection rate which is unchanged to date this year except for certain areas.
"We have one in Clearfield County with a 92% infection rate, one in Centre County with an 80% infection rate and one in Wyoming County where we have a 100% infection rate," Boyer said. "This is something we have not seen before."
While "hot spot" activity is not a new phenomenon, Boyer said the rate of infection within them is higher than ever.
Dr. Rutul J. Dalal, of UPMC North Central PA, noted DTV is also known as the heartland virus. To date, it has been found in half-a-dozen states and can be carried by tick-infested deer, raccoons and coyotes.
"(DTV) can cause fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, appetite issues, (gastrointestinal) issues like diarrhea," Dalal said. "It can often require hospitalization but it is more of a symptomatic treatment."
Dalal said there is no data indicating whether DTV or heartland virus has grave long-term consequences, though someone who has had it may have an uncomfortable couple of weeks. White blood cell counts or platelets may be lower than normal in some people.
"There are no medicines or vaccines to prevent or treat infection," Dalal said. "Antibiotics will not treat viruses."
Dalal noted the so-called lone star tick, uncommon in Pennsylvania, was also a carrier of the virus.
Boyer added that ticks wait for what he called a "blood meal." They are collected by dragging a piece of white felt, slightly larger than 1 square yard, across areas where ticks are likely to be.
Boyer said the DEP did not intend eradication to become a statewide effort, but with the presence of DTV, the need to reduce the tick population in designated spots was warranted.
"We will increase surveillance then collect other ticks and test them," Boyer said. "However, when we get into the spring we are going to use a backpack sprayer and use a product that has been used in the mosquito programs, targeting adult blacklegged tick."
Tick tubes, a toilet paper tube containing a piece of cotton impregnated with an insecticide, will also be used. Field mammals will assist in the distribution of permethrin to tick infested areas.
"Mice and voles will come in and grab that cotton and take it back to their nests as nesting material," Boyer said. "In doing that, they will be treating themselves and their young with any attached or crawling ticks."
Tips to avoid DTV were similar to the precautions issued to avoid Lyme disease.
Boyer recommended using sprays with permethrin or DEET before heading outdoors. Some varieties of outdoor apparel also contained fabric impregnated with permethrin.
"Conduct tick checks when you get home," he said. "Look in areas around the waistband, behind the knees, in the armpits or in the groin area. All those areas where ticks could become attached."
Showering after outdoor activities, putting clothes in a dryer on high heat and checking pets for ticks was also recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.