LEWISBURG — A comic parody of popular drama was selected as the fall play at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School (DHEMS).
“The Humor Games,” by Dean O’Carroll, will be presented on stage at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the DEHMS Cafeteria, 2057 Washington Ave., Lewisburg. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and free to Lewisburg students with a paid activity fee (ID with sticker required).
Director Shona McLaughlin, teacher of English language arts, said “The Humor Games” was a humorous parody of the much more serious “Hunger Games” series. It was the fourth O’Carroll play produced at DHEMS, two of which have been attended by the playwright.
In short, characters in “The Humor Games” must perform stand-up comedy to “survive.” The audience will also witness scene changes as if they were backstage as there will be no curtain. Other surprises for comic effect were also expected.
Characters included Gibson O’Mealy (Caesar Sidney), a talk show host, and Abby Ryu (President Nobiz Showbiz) considered the “boss” of the games. They explained the parody of “The Hunger Games” for people not familiar with the original.
“People will be making jokes and that sort of thing,” Ryu said.”If the judges don’t like it, you will be eliminated. If they like it you will get a little ‘ding-ding’ sound and you are free to go into the arena.”
It is good to go into the arena, the actors agreed. O’Mealy added that some of what the audience will see will be completely original.
“When we do my ‘Caesar’ show, I will stand on the stage and do a little dance while my jingle comes on that we wrote in really quick,” O’Mealy added. “Our lead actress Clara will sing to the jingle along with doing a little dance.”
Each student was cast in several roles, some of which may not appear on the following list.
Members included Clara Graham (Catskills Wintergreen), Jake Weis (Gable Sevenhouse), Caleb Rosinski (Tweeta Mellis), Emma Bailey (Esther Verscence), Rowan Alamy (President Almie Children), Ryan Vanlone (Aydfitch Abercrombie), Ella Carr (Dimhopes Wintergreen), Ketaki Hutchinson (Cinnamonica), Avery Michaels (Rhubarb), Macallister Naginey (Excelsior), Landon Druckenmiller (Spinach O’Boy) and Daelyn Castle (Nutmeg).
Katelyn Chen (Karen), Dayssi Weis (Glimmerpuss), Liya Shimony (Johamimina), Darya Shimony (Cat), Eliana Rupert (Emcee), Gabriella Smolleck (Beeteedubbs), Grace Lloyd (Thppt), Inaya Bajwa (Jennifer) Jack Mulligan (Pickles the Clown), Ceili Kisvarday (Patrick), Jynelle Smith (Amanda), Leni Torres (Representative 6), Madeline Smith (Freya) and Mark Smith (Brother 1).
Stage crew, audio, lighting, makeup and costumes were also among tasks completed by students.
McLaughlin noted COVID protocols were in place to ensure student health and safety during rehearsals. All crew wore facial masks and actors wore face shields when on stage.
