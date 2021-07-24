TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society was awarded a $11,200 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to install a slate walkway at the Historic Warrior Run Church, 41 Warrior Lane, Watsontown.
The church was built in 1835 and was acquired by the society from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 2018. The walkway leads from the church steps to and around the service building. The sidewalk was installed by Tony Graybill, of Cornerstone Landscapes and Design.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the church.
The society offered thanks to the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania for funding this project.
The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s annual Heritage Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2-3 at the church.
To keep informed about the society, visit www.freelandfarm.org or call 570.538.1756.
