BLOOMSBURG — Motorists are advised that preparation work for the Bloomsburg reconstruction project continues this week.
Temporary traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Route 11 (Main Street) and Market Street, and the intersection of Market and Sixth streets. Motorists can expect single-lane conditions with flagging in the areas where work is being performed.
On Monday, April 26, phase one of the construction project is tentatively expected to begin. Traffic will be detoured around the work area, which will be located on Route 487 (Poplar Street) between Peach Avenue and Sixth Street/Columbia Boulevard (Route 11).
The following detours will be in place:
• Traffic continuing on 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11), East Street (Routes 11 and 487).
• Route 487 and Route 11 truck traffic will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).
• Route 487 and Route 11 car traffic will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street and East Sixth Street.
HRI Inc. is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.
Work on this project is expected to be completed in October 2022, weather permitting.
