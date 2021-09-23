TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society on Saturday, Sept. 18, dedicated its new slate walkway at the Historic Warrior Run Church.
President Melissa Kilgus welcomed the attendees, which included Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack.
Vice President Leon Hagenbuch presented a historic account of the church. The walkway was designed and installed by Tony Graybilll, Cornerstone Landscapes and Design. Itwas funded by a grant from The Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund through The First Community Foundation of Williamsport.
A plaque made by Landon Koch was placed near the walkway.
