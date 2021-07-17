MIFFLINBURG — An organizer of the second annual Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Fundraising Gala said a celebration of horse racing's Triple Crown would still work for the upcoming event.
"Celebrating Derby Days" with the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. Tickets, for individuals and tables are on sale at The Tack Room, from Dr. David Holman and via The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Facebook page.
Reservations were required by 11 p.m. Sunday, July 18 noted Eva Linke, Miffliniburg Buggy Museum board member gala and fundraiser chair.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, Linke said, was making progress after seemingly being on the brink a couple of years ago. But the 2021 fundraiser, like the previous one, was clearly needed.
"We have more new volunteers to help maintain the five building complex," Linke said. "(The Gala) helps us to pay the everyday expenses of utilities and insurance. It will also allow us to add to our endowment fund we created to maintain the museum in perpetuity."
Dinner entrees and desserts will be available for the big event along with beer, wine and a cash bar. Entertainment will be provided by the Whiskey Logic Dance Band and there will be both live and silent auctions. Mifflinburg Bank and Trust was named grand sponsor and the biggest corporate sponsor of the museum.
Linke added that auction items included Rusty Rail lodging, acoustic music performance by Mark Alexander and Pompeii Street Soap Company gift baskets. Reiff's Greenhouse, Flavor City, Art of Living, River Run Foods and many others have also donated generously to the auction.
Logistic challenges forced postponement of the gala from earlier in the year, when it would have served as a Belmont Stakes viewing party. However, colorful outfits and big hats would still be welcome for the mid-summer event.
Linke suggested the Second Annual Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Fundraising Gala could serve as a preview for the Breeder's Cup, the international championship of racing, scheduled for November in Del Mar, Calif. The previous gala sported a "Roaring 20s" theme.
