SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will be launching its 2021 Campaign with a Virtual Campaign Kickoff. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, on Zoom and Facebook Live.
The virtual event will feature community updates, introduce new President and CEO Adrienne Mael, highlight the work of our community partners and programs and feature impact stories from community members.
For more information and the link to join, visit: www.gsvuw.org/kickoff.
