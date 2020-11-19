MILTON — For the past two decades, the First Presbyterian Church of Milton has opened its doors for a Thanksgiving Day feast available for anyone in the community to enjoy.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused disruptions to most annual events. Although a sit-down meal will not be held this year due to the pandemic, the church is still finding ways to serve the community.
"This is our 20th year of serving a Thanksgiving meal," the Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk, church pastor, said. "We've been serving around 250 (people) the last couple of years, maybe a little more. We were delivering (meals) also."
When the church decided it could not serve a meal this year due to the pandemic, Shirk said church members Matt Edinger and Russ Clugston brainstormed a way in which the church could continue to serve a Thanksgiving meal.
"It's really one of the highlights of our year, serving the community," Shirk said.
Pre-packaged holiday meals will be given away starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the church, 47 Walnut St., Milton.
The event will be drive-thru, with those attending asked to use the rear parking lot on Upper Market Street.
The package will include two ham steaks, instant mashed potatoes, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans and one can of cranberry sauce.
"I think we are preparing about 100 bags (of food to be given away)," Shirk said.
He noted that the pandemic has curtailed other church community service activities.
"We're very sorry we haven't been able to do our Wednesday night meals," Shirk said. "That's depressing for a lot of us. We had been doing it for three years... we had about 100 people coming out."
The church's annual block party, which draws 400 to 500 people each year, was also canceled this year due to the pandemic.
"We are meeting to see what other kinds of things we can do to serve the community in the future," Shirk said, adding that church members are excited about the creative ideas they're generating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.