MIFFLINBURG — Frank Stroik, historic home restorer, will showcase his work and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Sept. 18 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Gutelius House Museum 432 Green St., Miflfinburg.
Historic home restoration
