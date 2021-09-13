Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.