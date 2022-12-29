MIFFLINBURG — “Paint where you’re planted.” That’s the philosophy of a Snyder County artist who creates artwork as a means of preserving history.
Valerie Moyer, of Beaver Springs, has been drawing and painting for as long as she can remember. Moyer has been married for 30 years and is the mother of four. She’s been painting and drawing for longer than that, and credits her talent as a gift from God.
Moyer earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kutztown University, and studied at Moore College of the Arts in Philadelphia. She was instilled with a deep sense of social service at an early age by her grandfather, who was the mayor of West Reading.
He would frequently ask her “what have you done for the world today?”
Moyer said her talent is not something she chose.
“I was created to create,” she said. “It’s just the way I’m wired. It’s a gift from God.”
Moyer reflects on her grandmother, a Quaker, who encouraged her to give her gift back to God.
Before college, Moyer served as a set designer for the Springford High School, and was constantly sketching and drawing.
After marriage, Moyer and her husband moved to White Springs, in Union County. She took a job at Design Tiles by Joanna Skucek in Mifflinburg. She also worked at Heritage Printers in Mifflinburg, which she credits with making copies of her artwork.
“I feel I want to use my artwork to preserve history,” said Moyer.
She creates both commissioned and non-commissioned pieces.
Moyer has her own Christmas card line, calendars, note cards, prints and magnets. She also has artwork for sale at the Artisan Corner Co-op in Mifflinburg, and at the Open Door Art Gallery by Lori in Lewisburg.
Some of Moyer’s art is also on display at the Perry County Council of the Arts Gallery in Newport, and three of her pieces are on display in the east wing of the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. The Snyder County Commissioners chose 16 of her prints to display in the new annex of the Snyder County Courthouse.
Moyer also painted Italian landscape murals inside Vinnie’s Pizza in Middleburg. One of the murals is 14-feet long and took more than three months to complete.
She also displays her art at the Lewisburg Arts Festival, Mifflinburg Buggy Days, Lewisburg Fall Festival, the Cellars in December and Christkindl Market.
The number of landmarks and historic homes, covered bridges, in this area inspires her to paint.
Moyer especially enjoys painting anything made of stone.
“I love the permanence of stone, its strength, its antiquity. I love to paint stone,” said Moyer.
She mostly works on landscapes and still life. Moyer is a self-acclaimed studio artist and paints from photos and descriptions provided by clients.
One thing unique to her paintings is that she hides a rabbit in every one she works on.
“Every girl has to find something to set herself apart,” said Moyer.
“I think what people enjoy most about my art is that it’s local,” she continued. “I want to promote local. I think that’s what my clients love. There’s so much to work with here in this area. It’s nice to showcase our area and where we live.”
Moyer was contacted in the spring to paint a portrait of the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg. She finished the work in the fall, and the library now has prints, tree ornaments and magnets with the painting on them available for purchase.
Herr Memorial Library Director Corrie Post said they were looking for a way to preserve the history of the library and contacted Moyer to paint a picture of the building.
“I just think it’s a beautiful piece of art signifying the library and various patrons about the welcoming, cozy, comfortable, and homey place that the library is,” Post said. “It’s not a book repository. It’s a place where the community can come and engage and learn.”
The painting depicts the library from the intersection of Fifth and Market streets. It also contains Moyer’s signature rabbit, as well as a cat.
Passing away in 2011, a cat named Arthur used to be a fixture in the neighborhood and often could be found lying on the grounds of the library, or sleeping under the library’s steps. Arthur is also the cat that inspired Arthur’s Pet Pantry, an organization that helps families having financial difficulties to feed their pets.
The library still has prints, ornaments and magnets available for purchase. For more information, contact the library at 570-966-0831.
