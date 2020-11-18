HARRISBURG — Data released by the Department of Health on Wednesday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 168 over six area counties, though no new deaths were reported.
Statewide, 6,339 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases since March to 281,852. That number set yet another record for daily case counts. The state reported 110 new deaths, which brings the total since March to 9,465.
There are 2,737 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, data showed. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
There are 2,608,986 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Confirmed new cases rose by 61 in Lycoming County, 47 in Northumberland County, 20 in Snyder County, 19 in Columbia County, 12 in Montour County and 9 in Union County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,921 cases (47 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 1,357 cases (33 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,229 cases (45 deaths)
• Union County, 977 cases (13 deaths)
• Snyder County, 682 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 362 cases (14 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.