Chamber hosting Raising the Board

Ryan Workman, of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, with recent Raising the Board graduates Keith Foust, Kerry Ann Colville-Wood, Annette Welch and Lauren McDonald.

 PROVIDED BY JEFF SHAFFER

MILTON – Raising the Board (RtB), a program designed to raise the skills and confidence of current and would-be non-profit board members, returns this year in a new way.

On April 19, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce will offer a full one-day course, providing anyone with board interest the skills they need to be at their best.

