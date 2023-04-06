Chamber hosting Raising the Board

MILTON – Raising the Board (RtB), a program designed to raise the skills and confidence of current and would-be non-profit board members, returns this year in a new way.
On April 19, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce will offer a full one-day course, providing anyone with board interest the skills they need to be at their best.
Traditionally, RtB classes have been held for a few hours over four consecutive weeks. This method has proven successful for nearly four dozen graduates to date. However, this new offering will be great for anyone who has the time or would rather complete the course in a single day.
Participants will be provided with reading materials to study in advance and for reference after the class.
Time together in class allows for great conversations between fellow attendees and the presenters, called “mentors.”
The first class of RtB was held over four years ago, and there have been 44 graduates to date, representing dozens of non-profits across the Central PA region.
There are 15 topics covered in the program. They are broken down into four focus areas, including: Practice, Act, Apply and Connect.
