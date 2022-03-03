TURBOTVILLE — As a child, Allie Zaktansky had an affinity for Disney princesses.
“My favorite princess growing up was Cinderella,” she said. “I was into the Disney princesses.”
It may be a bit of an understatement to say Zaktansky was excited upon learning she scored the leading role in the Warrior Run High School’s upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
“At first I was so excited, I was jumping around my kitchen,” said Zaktansky, a junior at Warrior Run. “This is the first time I get to play a princess.”
She added that she had long dreamed of playing a princess.
The production’s program contains an autograph section, and Zaktansky has been preparing just in case a little girl asks for Cinderella’s autograph after a show.
“I’ve developed my own signature,” she said, with a big smile. “I’m a tad-bit excited.”
Warrior Run’s production of “Cinderella” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 and 3 p.m. March 12 in the middle school auditorium.
Elizabeth Snow, the show’s director, said the Cinderella gown Zaktansky will wear during the show was borrowed from another school, and perfectly fits the leading actress.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ is one of my absolute favorite musicals,” Snow said.
Growing up, she would often watch video cassette recorder tapes of the show.
“When I was in middle school, I watched the Brandy and Whitney Houston version (of ‘Cinderella’),” she said.
Student auditions for the show were held in November, and rehearsals have been ongoing since January. Snow said the cast has jelled together well.
“They show kindness and support to one another,” she said. “They’ve kept things positive.”
Emma Podobinski, a senior playing Grace, and Kelsey Shrawder, a junior who plays Joy, are enjoying stepping into their parts, and working together.
“It’s so fun,” Podobinski said. “I love the interaction between our two characters. It’s really fun to play off of each other.”
“I think the most enjoyable part is getting to be the stepsisters,” Shrawder said. “There’s a lot we get to do together.”
Judah Kennel, a 10th-grade student who plays Christopher, said the work of student ensemble singers has helped to bring the musical to life throughout rehearsals.
“The show is really fun,” he said. “The ensemble sound brings it all together.”
He and Zaktansky both list a scene where they perform a waltz dance together as being among their favorites in the show.
“The waltz, we learned it pretty quickly,” Kennel said. “It’s a lot of endurance.”
The cast features: Allie Zaktansky as Cinderella; Judah Kennel as Christopher; Audrey Shipman as Fairy Godmother; Kaitlyn Meule as Stepmother; Emma Podobinski as Grace; Kelsey Shrawder as Joy; Liam Boyer as Lionel; Dawson Frederick as King; Kayleigh Bausinger as Queen; and Amaya Bower, Elie Bowers, Kat Brady, Layla Chmielewski, Madeline Deitterick, Isabella Figueroa, Quentin Frank, Sara Gehrum, Kara Hoffman, Gavin Hormell, Kaylee Kessler, Tora Kolstad, Alivia Ritenour, Elena Serra, Alena Shaffer, Avery Soltesz, Gabrielle Staman, Madeline Stoudt, Ava Trutt, Brayden Warner and Lillian Wertz, all Ensemble.
