Hose company marking 125 years of service

More than 75 members of the Mifflinburg Hose Company gathered Monday to mark the 125th anniversary of the department.

 JIM DIEHL/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MIFFLINBURG — Since 1898, the Mifflinburg Hose Company has been running to put out fires, and assist with a myriad of other emergencies.

This year, the company is celebrating 125 years of service to Mifflinburg and the greater community.

