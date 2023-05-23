Hose company marking 125 years of service

MIFFLINBURG — Since 1898, the Mifflinburg Hose Company has been running to put out fires, and assist with a myriad of other emergencies.
This year, the company is celebrating 125 years of service to Mifflinburg and the greater community.
Formed June 10, 1898, the first firehouse was located in a barn to the rear of Dr. Bohn’s residence at Fifth and Market streets. In 1928, the department purchased an old bank building at 325 Chestnut St., and converted it into a fire station.
The company now has two stations, the main building on Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg, and a second location built in 2015 near Mazeppa.
Inside the current fire station is housed a fully restored 1899 hand-drawn ladder wagon built by the American LaFrance Fire Engine Co. in Elmira, N.Y., which was used to fight fires in the borough during that era.
On Monday, more than 75 company members lined up in front of the main fire station for a 125th anniversary photo.
Max Zellers, 81, humbly known as “Pappy” to fire company members, is the oldest member of the company
While he’s seen many changes over this 61 years of service, one steadfast remains.
“We are all like family,” Zellers said.
One of the company’s newest members Josiah Deware, 16, is a junior firefighter.
“I have always been interested in emergency response work,” he said. “I thought at one time I wanted to be a policeman. Since I’ve been here I’ve got nothing but acceptance and encouragement.”
Deware is looking forward to having a good time with fire company members, and learning how to be a firefighter. He hopes to serve many years with the department.
“It’s an honor to be president of the company, we have such a mix of people who have joined our crew,” said Chuck Klose. “I think it’s what makes us so successful.”
“We have 85 active members, with our oldest being 81 and our youngest 16, and we average about 30 volunteers at every call,” said Chief Steve Walter. “We’ve had many three-generation families who serve on this company, from grandpas to their grandchildren who have served.”
The company is also planning a 125th celebration this fall.
“We plan on holding the event at the Rusty Rail grounds with a parade prior,” Klose said. “We plan to hold a festival of sorts, with music for a carnival-type atmosphere. We plan to revert back and look at our heritage and ask other area departments to join us by bringing their vintage fire vehicles to the parade.”
The hose company is also planning an annual car show, to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
