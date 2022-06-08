Burke P. Bear to celebrate 25th anniversary

SHAMOKIN DAM — Burke P. Bear, named after Mifflinburg native Burke P. Derr who died due to cystic fibrosis (CF) in June 1997, will be celebrating his 25th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
The event will be sponsored by Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis, Inc. (PACFI) and will feature both brown and blonde Burke P. Bears for sale, in addition to some “teddy tees” that fit the bear and copies of the book entitled “Burke’s Tour,” which was written by Bob Derr, Burke’s father.
All proceeds go to PACFI, an independent, nonprofit, all volunteer organization that provides financial assistance to PA individuals and families affected by CF and also funds CF research.
Since Burke P. Bear began his tour in 1998, he has visited every state in the United States and 37 world countries in helping to raise more than $1 million to help Pennsylvania families affected by CF and to fund CF research.
In addition, the bear has been recognized by the Pennsylvania legislature, the U.S. Congress, and several states where he visited. His tour of other countries had him recognized as “The Globe-Trotting Ambassador of Love” by a British publication. Most recently, a British mountain climbing team took him to the base camp of Mount Everest which, at 20,000 feet, is only 9000 feet from the summit.
Anyone who is unable to make June 18 event but wants to donate is invited to contribute online at www.pacfi.org or by making a check out to PACFI and mailing it to PACFI, P.O. Box 29, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
