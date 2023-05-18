WILLIAMSPORT — Population decline, lack of broadband, labor, child care and housing were a few areas of focus during Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Senate Republican Policy Committee hearing at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, according to committee member Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).

The committee, chaired by Sen. Dan Laughlin (R- 49), heard testimony from the Department of Labor and Industry, along with representatives from business, local chambers of commerce and local economic and workforce development organizations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.