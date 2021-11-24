JERSEY SHORE — The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) confirmed this week that more deer permits were issued in 2021 in the Northcentral Region than during other recent years.
Johnathan Wyant, Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) warden, explained the number was based on hunter reporting and other study. The most prudent number of permits is determined by whether the deer population is expanding, stable or shrinking.
“The North American model for wildlife is that we manage wildlife in one of two ways,” Wyant said. “We either manage the season length or we manage the harvest.”
Wyant said the PGC knows that not all permits will result in a harvested deer. They also know a little bit about how deer breed.
“Deer, specifically does, are polygamous,” Wyant said. “One doe will breed with several bucks. The way we manage that population’s size is that we manage the antlerless (female) deer in the deer herd.”
The PGC sets management goals for each of its management units, usually in April.
“For the (areas) that we have issued more antlerless licenses, that tells you that we have an expanding population in that area,” Wyant said.
It’s an educated guess,Wyant said, but it is how the PGC determines the number of permits to be sold. He added that a total of 42,000 antlerless licenses were issued for the PGC “4E” management unit, about 5,000 more than in the previous year. The region includes all or parts of Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Union and Snyder counties.
Wyant, with nearly 25 years of experience in the PGC, offered a vote of confidence for hunters who choose to put time and effort into their hunt.
“I believe the deer hunting is far better today than it was in the late 1990s or 2000s,” Wyant said. “We grow really great quality bucks now. I do personally see the deer population expanding in the area I am in.”
He added that the number of antlerless licenses usually sells out except in what were called special regulation areas around Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. In those areas, licenses can be purchased over-the-counter.
In most of the state, antlerless licenses are issued by county treasurers through a by-mail application procedure.
Typically, deer archery season starts in early October for about six weeks, followed by the two-week rifle deer seasons and a post-holiday “primitive” firearm season for muzzleloaders.
