MILTON — Tracy Haas-Ungard, Program and Services director at North Central Sight Services Inc. presented the program “Our Focus is Your Vision” at the recent meeting of GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton at the First Presbyterian Church.
Haas-Ungard gave an overview of their mission and how they work to fulfill their goals. North Central Sight Services Inc. is a 501 ©(3) charitable organization as designated by the IRS and is registered with the Bureau of Charities in the state of Pennsylvania.
Its mission is to provide exceptional programs, services, and employment to the blind and visually impaired as well as excellent education, prevention services and products to all customers.
This was a program for club members as GFWC Pennsylvania President’s Project is “Vision Impairment Awareness.”
Haas-Ungard spoke of all ages and the aspects of all who are visually impaired. She stated that 80% of all visual impairment can be prevented or cured. A portion of their program is screening children before they start school. Since 70% of working age Americans who are blind are not employed, North Central Sight Services is helping to change that statistic.
A survey on Vision Impairment Awareness was distributed to club members to start the awareness process and see where knowledge is lacking on this subject. This will be an ongoing project until June 2022, club members noted. The used eye glasses collection will continue until that date also.
After members and guests enjoyed lunch, they heard reports on the Thanksgiving Baskets delivered to two area families, the Head Start Project being completed and bags being delivered in December, and the fundraising project of selling pecans, nuts and candies.
The next general membership meeting will be Dec. 14. For more information contact Dotti Zimmerman at 570-850-3822.
