TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board on Monday approved awarding $28.7 million in contracts for construction of a 99,000-square-foot elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, and to renovate the facility's athletic stadium.
During a special meeting held online via Zoom, eciConstruction of Dillsburg was selected as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted a bid of $20.58 million.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
All contracts are contingent upon regulatory approvals, and approvals of bonds and insurances.
Prior to the awarding of the bids, district architect Michael Bell said the contracts came in below the $34.2 million he estimated in July.
Bell reported that the project attracted 19 bidders, including three general contractors, four plumbing contractors, seven HVAC contractors and five electrical contractors.
"That's a good thing, and provided some competitive bidding," he said, of the number of bidders.
Bell said the total project cost stands at $37 million, below the $41.9 million which was previously estimated.
In addition to the awarded contracts, he said the total project cost includes architectural and engineering feels, furniture, site surveys and geotechnical costs, approvals and permitting fees, legal fees, construction contingencies and a sewer upgrade.
Bell congratulated the board on awarding the contracts, and noted he's been working with the district on the project for 26 months.
"It's been quite a journey," he said. "It's exciting to be at this instance."
"This has been a long-time coming," board President Doug Whitmoyer said. "I look forward to seeing dirt moving."
Board member Daniel Truckenmiller thanked past board members for time they also invested in the project.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said a groundbreaking ceremony could be held in mid March.
"We want to take the time to commemorate this," he said. "It's been 50 years, on this campus, since we had dirt flying.
"It's been a long journey getting here, but a wise decision."
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
