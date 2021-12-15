MIFFLINBURG — Through Jan. 15, Herr Memorial Library is taking orders for Mr. Sticky's sticky buns.
The cost is $20 for a 1/2 dozen or $38 for one dozen sticky buns.
Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. The sticky buns may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library Thursday, Jan. 27.
Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
Place an order online at https://shopsmol.com/product/mr-stickys-fundraiser/ or by visiting Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, or call 570-966-0831.
