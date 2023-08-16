LEWISBURG — Pik Rite recently announced that two local students have completed internships with the business, which manufactures agricultural and specialized hauling equipment.
Kyle Shoop, of Montandon, worked in the Spreaders and Harvesters product lines. His responsibilities included SolidWorks, engineering documentation and harvester assembly.
Shoop is entering his senior year at the College of the Ozarks in Missouri, studying Multi-disciplinary Engineering. His activities there include: IEEE Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Student Chapter, NSPE National Society of Professional Engineers Student Chapter, Engineering Club, Math Club, and Resident Assistant.
George Skoff, of Sunbury, worked in the Dump Bodies product line. His responsibilities were in truck body assembly including truck wiring, motors, and hydraulics.
Skoff, a student at Shikellamy High School, studied Auto Tech at SUN Area Technical Institute his junior year and is enrolled in the Diesel Mechanics Program as a senior.
